Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,200.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

