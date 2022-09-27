JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €141.00 ($143.88) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock opened at €91.48 ($93.35) on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.77.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.