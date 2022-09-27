JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €71.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

PUBGY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 166,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,924. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.