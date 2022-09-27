JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,840

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,798.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

RELX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 164,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.