K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.10

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
K3 Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of LON K3C traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 102,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,482. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.70 ($5.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £177.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,325.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
About K3 Capital Group
