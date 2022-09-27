K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.10

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

K3 Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of LON K3C traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241 ($2.91). The company had a trading volume of 102,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,482. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.70 ($5.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £177.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,325.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

