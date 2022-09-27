Kalata (KALA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,415.00

Kalata (KALA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Kalata has a market capitalization of $22,617.20 and $2,415.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalata has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004733 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.01 or 0.01646063 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Kalata (CRYPTO:KALA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KALATA is the backbone of Synthetic Asset issuance and transaction agreements, allowing everyone to have a smooth experience of real-world financial assets. KALATA is also a derivative trading and mortgage lending platform for decentralized synthetic assets. KALA is the native token of the system, which is designed to promote community governance and stimulate the activity of KALATA ecosystem. Telegram | Discord “

