KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KARMA

KARMA launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

