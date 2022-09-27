Kempner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for about 2.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 3.7 %

SHEL stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.