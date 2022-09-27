Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,650 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 166,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 45,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 146,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.6 %

SLB stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.