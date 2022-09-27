Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,853 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 2.2% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,887,000 after purchasing an additional 147,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 979.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. 34,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

