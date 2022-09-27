Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 81.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,111,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 897,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,430,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,151,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

