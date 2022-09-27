Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

