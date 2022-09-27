Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 7,767 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,017,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1-year low of $111.62 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.