Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

