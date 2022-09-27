Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More
