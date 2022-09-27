Ki Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.36 Million (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Ki has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Ki has a total market capitalization of $70.36 million and approximately $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,014,433,027 coins and its circulating supply is 403,319,029 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

