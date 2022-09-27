KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $811,064.30 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $811,064.30 and approximately $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,116.52 or 0.99976896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064806 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,805,950 coins and its circulating supply is 122,805,949 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

