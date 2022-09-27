Kidder Stephen W Acquires 465 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.8% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.3% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 14,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.3% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 24,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $103,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 61,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

