Kidder Stephen W Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.72. 3,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,580. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

