Kidder Stephen W Sells 8,912 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 92,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

