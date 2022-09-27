Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

