Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 12th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
See Also
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.