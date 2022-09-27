Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 12th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

