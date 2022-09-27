Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 916521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

