Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VOPKY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

