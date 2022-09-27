Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $8.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kronos Worldwide traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 2,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

