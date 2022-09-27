L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

About L’Air Liquide

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 396,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $32.99.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.