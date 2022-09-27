Lake Point Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 145,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.59. 44,799 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

