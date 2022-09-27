Lake Point Wealth Management Makes New $17.06 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 732,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

