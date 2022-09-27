Lake Point Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lake Point Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,899,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $987,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $80.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

