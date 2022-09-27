Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Land Securities Group to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 806 ($9.74).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 716. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 511.80 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 14,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of £99,476.16 ($120,198.36).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

