Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.83

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

