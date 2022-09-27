Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,661,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,819,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,516. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

