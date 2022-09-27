Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 8,025 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after buying an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,843,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after buying an additional 98,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.6 %

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

