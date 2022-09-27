Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $465,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,872,416. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

