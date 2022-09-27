Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE GM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,169,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

