Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 190.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,299 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,156,694 shares in the company, valued at $500,778,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 950,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 66,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,476. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

