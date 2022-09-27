Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAV traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.83. 2,416,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

