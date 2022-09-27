Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases Shares of 148 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average of $215.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

