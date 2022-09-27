Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,115.9% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 146,845 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 268,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.52. 249,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

