Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 7.6%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 5,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

