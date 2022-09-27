Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Trading Up 7.9%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 12,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 932,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 156.19%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,797,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

