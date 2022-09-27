Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.