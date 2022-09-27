Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of LEV traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.13. 198,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of C$784.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$37.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.5112977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

