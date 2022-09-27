Lisk Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $120.95 million and $2.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00005032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

