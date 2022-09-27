Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $195.50

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $195.50 and last traded at $195.50, with a volume of 3969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

