LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.21.

LiveVox Price Performance

Shares of LiveVox stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.25. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveVox will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LiveVox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LiveVox in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

