LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.72. 9,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,129. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $236.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

