Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.93

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 366860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.29.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,969,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,038 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Lufax by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

