LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LXI REIT Trading Down 5.5 %

LXI stock opened at GBX 119.60 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 551.63. LXI REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 119.34 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.60 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.76.

Insider Transactions at LXI REIT

In related news, insider Hugh Seaborn acquired 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £29,941.55 ($36,178.77).

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

