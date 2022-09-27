Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in September

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mace Security International Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 163,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Mace Security International has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

