MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,656 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,069. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

